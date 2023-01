Amiah Hargrove had a game-high 27 points to lead Christopher to a 56-29 win over visiting New Athens Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Christopher was Jessica Gordon with 10 points. Kaylee Juenger led the way for New Athens with 13 points and Mallory Kimbrell added 13.

Christopher (10-1) plays at Marissa on Monday, February 6 at 6:15 p.m. New Athens (8-10) goes on the road to play Marissa on Monday at 6 p.m.