Recap: Christopher topples Father McGivney
Recap: Christopher topples Father McGivney

Christopher toppled visiting Father McGivney 49-36 Saturday.

Christopher (4-2) will host Marissa on Monday, February 7 at 6:15 p.m. Father McGivney (12-6) plays at Bunker Hill on Thursday at 6 p.m.

