Recap: Civic Memorial breezes by Hillsboro, Illinois

Civic Memorial breezed by visiting Hillsboro, Illinois 52-33 Friday.


Olivia Durbin led the way for Civic Memorial with 14 points and Avari Combes added 10. Layne Rupert led the way for Hillsboro, Illinois with 14 points. The leading rebounder for Civic Memorial was Aubree Wallace (8).
Civic Memorial (4-0) will host Rochester on Saturday at 8 p.m. Hillsboro, Illinois (3-2) visits Taylorville on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
