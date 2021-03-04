 Skip to main content
Recap: Civic Memorial defeats Highland
Civic Memorial defeated visiting Highland 42-37 Thursday.

Tori Standefer led Civic Memorial with 19 points. Bella LaPorta led Highland with 18 points and Taylor Kesner added 10. The leading rebounder for Highland was Bella LaPorta (19)

Civic Memorial (12-1) goes on the road to play Jerseyville on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Highland (7-3) plays at home against Mascoutah on Monday at 7:15 p.m.

