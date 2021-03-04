Recap: Civic Memorial defeats Highland

Civic Memorial defeated visiting Highland 42-37 Thursday.
-
Highmark saves best for last, lifts Westminster over John Burroughs in district thriller
-
Clayton, Wallace team up to help Cardinal Ritter top MICDS in district final
-
Girls basketball district roundup: Marquette downs Eureka; Incarnate wins 10th successive district title
-
Green helps Holt claim district crown with win over rival Troy
-
Standefer kick-starts Civic Memorial past Highland in battle of MVC powers
Tori Standefer led Civic Memorial with 19 points. Bella LaPorta led Highland with 18 points and Taylor Kesner added 10. The leading rebounder for Highland was Bella LaPorta (19)
Civic Memorial (12-1) goes on the road to play Jerseyville on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Highland (7-3) plays at home against Mascoutah on Monday at 7:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.