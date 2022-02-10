Recap: Civic Memorial downs Highland

Civic Memorial downed Highland 46-37 Thursday at Highland.
Olivia Durbin led Civic Memorial with 18 points.
Civic Memorial (27-4) will host Jerseyville on Monday at 6 p.m. Highland (7-23) hosts Cahokia on Saturday.
