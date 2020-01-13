Recap: Civic Memorial downs Teutopolis
Civic Memorial downed visiting Teutopolis 44-35 Monday.

Kourtland Tyus led Civic Memorial with 21 points and Anna Hall added 12.

Civic Memorial (18-2) will host Highland on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Teutopolis (4-2) hosts Triad on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

