Recap: Civic Memorial downs Teutopolis

Civic Memorial downed visiting Teutopolis 44-35 Monday.
Kourtland Tyus led Civic Memorial with 21 points and Anna Hall added 12.
Civic Memorial (18-2) will host Highland on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Teutopolis (4-2) hosts Triad on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
