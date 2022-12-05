Recap: Civic Memorial gets by East St. Louis

The Eagles hit 11 of 20 free throw attempts, while the Flyers made three of three. Avari Combes led Civic Memorial with 16 points, while Olivia Durbin finished with 15 and Avery Huddleston added 11. Alicia Cross led East St. Louis with 14 points, while Shakara McCline finished with 14 and Ryale Mosly added 11. The leading rebounder for East St. Louis was Shakara McCline (10)