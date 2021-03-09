 Skip to main content
Recap: Civic Memorial gets by Triad
Civic Memorial got by Triad 46-43 Tuesday at Triad.

Claire Christeson led the way for Civic Memorial with 16 points and Tori Standefer added 11.

Civic Memorial (14-1) hosts Granite City on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Triad (7-4) plays at Jerseyville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

