 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Civic Memorial handily defeats Mater Dei

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Civic Memorial handily defeated Mater Dei 42-18 Monday at Mater Dei.

Olivia Durbin led the way for Civic Memorial with 15 points.

Civic Memorial (22-3) will host Triad on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Mater Dei (13-10) hosts Nashville on Saturday at 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the high school stars who are turning heads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News