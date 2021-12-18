Recap: Civic Memorial handily defeats Parkway South

Civic Memorial handily defeated visiting Parkway South 68-45 Saturday.
Kelbie Zupan led Civic Memorial with 22 points, while Aubree Wallace finished with 19 and Hannah Meiser added 10. Annalise Dorr led Parkway South with 14 points and Alivia McCulla added 14.
Civic Memorial (12-0) hosts Highland on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Parkway South (4-4) plays at home against Kirkwood on Friday, January 7 at 6 p.m.
