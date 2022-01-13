Recap: Civic Memorial rolls past Jerseyville

Civic Memorial rolled past visiting Jerseyville 67-37 Thursday.
Olivia Durbin led Civic Memorial with 16 points, while Kelbie Zupan finished with 14 and Avari Combes added 10. Tessa Crawford led Jerseyville with 16 points and Avery Reeder added 10. The leading rebounder for Jerseyville was Kari Krueger (14)
Civic Memorial (17-3) hosts Belleville East on Saturday at 4 p.m. Jerseyville (6-14) goes on the road to play Highland on Monday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m.
