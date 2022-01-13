 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Civic Memorial rolls past Jerseyville
0 comments

Recap: Civic Memorial rolls past Jerseyville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Civic Memorial rolled past visiting Jerseyville 67-37 Thursday.

Olivia Durbin led Civic Memorial with 16 points, while Kelbie Zupan finished with 14 and Avari Combes added 10. Tessa Crawford led Jerseyville with 16 points and Avery Reeder added 10. The leading rebounder for Jerseyville was Kari Krueger (14)

Civic Memorial (17-3) hosts Belleville East on Saturday at 4 p.m. Jerseyville (6-14) goes on the road to play Highland on Monday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Girls Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/9/2022Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (9-1)12. Edwardsville (15-4)23. Francis Howell Central (10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News