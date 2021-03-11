Recap: Civic Memorial rolls past Mascoutah

Civic Memorial rolled past visiting Mascoutah 62-35 Thursday.
-
Girls basketball sectional roundup: Whitfield follows Blakemore's lead past St. Dominic; Cor Jesu tops Jackson
-
Bostic helps spark Vashon past Lutheran South and into first quarterfinal since 2002
-
Webster Groves holds off Marquette in sectional showdown
-
Union uses defensive pressure to smother Ursuline in sectional contest
-
Westminster cruises past Lutheran St. Charles into the quarterfinal round
Tori Standefer led the way for Civic Memorial with 20 points.
Mascoutah (2-12) plays at Marissa on Saturday at 10 a.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.