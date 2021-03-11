 Skip to main content
Recap: Civic Memorial rolls past Mascoutah
Civic Memorial rolled past visiting Mascoutah 62-35 Thursday.

Tori Standefer led the way for Civic Memorial with 20 points.

Mascoutah (2-12) plays at Marissa on Saturday at 10 a.m.

