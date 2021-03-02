 Skip to main content
Recap: Civic Memorial rolls past Waterloo
Recap: Civic Memorial rolls past Waterloo

Civic Memorial rolled past visiting Waterloo 57-31 Tuesday.

Norah Gum led Waterloo with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Waterloo was Norah Gum (12)

Civic Memorial (11-1) hosts Highland on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Waterloo (2-7) will host Jerseyville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

