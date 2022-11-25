Recap: Civic Memorial slips past Hillsboro, Illinois

Civic Memorial fell behind visiting Hillsboro, Illinois 45-33 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 57-56 win Friday.

Olivia Durbin was the leading scorer for Civic Memorial with 14 points and Avari Combes added 12. Layne Rupert led Hillsboro, Illinois with 16 points, while Alex Frailey finished with 11 and Meagan White added 10. The leading rebounder for Civic Memorial was Meredith Brueckner (8). The leading rebounder for Hillsboro, Illinois was Layne Rupert (9)