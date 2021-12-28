 Skip to main content
Recap: Civic Memorial tops Visitation
Civic Memorial topped Visitation 40-29 Tuesday at Visitation.

Kate Restovich led Visitation with 12 points.

Civic Memorial (14-2) plays at home against Mascoutah on Thursday, January 6 at 7:30 p.m. Visitation (5-5) plays at home against Villa Duchesne on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

