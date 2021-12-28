Recap: Civic Memorial tops Visitation

Civic Memorial topped Visitation 40-29 Tuesday at Visitation.
-
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
-
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
-
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
-
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
-
Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette
Kate Restovich led Visitation with 12 points.
Civic Memorial (14-2) plays at home against Mascoutah on Thursday, January 6 at 7:30 p.m. Visitation (5-5) plays at home against Villa Duchesne on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.