 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Civic Memorial triumphs over Collinsville
0 comments

Recap: Civic Memorial triumphs over Collinsville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Civic Memorial cruised to a 59-27 win over Collinsville Monday at Collinsville.

Olivia Durbin led Civic Memorial with 15 points, while Aubree Wallace finished with 12 and Maya Tuckson added 10. Jenna Scheller led the way for Collinsville with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Talesha Gilmore (13)

Civic Memorial (8-0) visits Triad on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Collinsville (6-4) hosts Belleville West on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News