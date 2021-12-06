Recap: Civic Memorial triumphs over Collinsville

Civic Memorial cruised to a 59-27 win over Collinsville Monday at Collinsville.
Olivia Durbin led Civic Memorial with 15 points, while Aubree Wallace finished with 12 and Maya Tuckson added 10. Jenna Scheller led the way for Collinsville with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Talesha Gilmore (13)
Civic Memorial (8-0) visits Triad on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Collinsville (6-4) hosts Belleville West on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.