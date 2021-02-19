 Skip to main content
Recap: Civic Memorial triumphs over Freeburg
Recap: Civic Memorial triumphs over Freeburg

Civic Memorial triumphed over visiting Freeburg 59-24 Friday.

Claire Christeson led Civic Memorial with 12 points.

Civic Memorial (4-1) visits Waterloo on Saturday at 1 p.m. Freeburg (1-3) will host Wesclin on Saturday at 2 p.m.

