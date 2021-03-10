 Skip to main content
Recap: Civic Memorial triumphs over Granite City
Civic Memorial triumphed over visiting Granite City 65-15 Wednesday.

Claire Christeson led Civic Memorial with 16 points.

Civic Memorial (15-1) will host Mascoutah on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Granite City (0-10) plays at Alton Marquette on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

