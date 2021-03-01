 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Civic Memorial triumphs over Mater Dei
0 comments

Recap: Civic Memorial triumphs over Mater Dei

  • 0

Civic Memorial triumphed over visiting Mater Dei 61-26 Monday.

Tori Standefer led Civic Memorial with 22 points, while Azia Ray finished with 14 and Kelbie Zupan added 10.

Civic Memorial (10-1) plays at home against Waterloo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Mater Dei (3-4) will host Althoff on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports