Recap: Civic Memorial triumphs over Mater Dei

Civic Memorial triumphed over visiting Mater Dei 61-26 Monday.
-
Girls basketball spotlight: New Haven catches fire at perfect time to earn Class 2 sectional appearance
-
Girls basketball roundup: Collins' buzzer beater lifts Hancock past Bayless in district opener
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Marissa fights past test from Gibault, stays unbeaten
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, final regular season
Tori Standefer led Civic Memorial with 22 points, while Azia Ray finished with 14 and Kelbie Zupan added 10.
Civic Memorial (10-1) plays at home against Waterloo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Mater Dei (3-4) will host Althoff on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.