 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Recap: Clayton defeats Summit
0 comments

Recap: Clayton defeats Summit

  • 0

Clayton defeated Summit 52-47 Tuesday at Summit.

Izzy Ross led Clayton with 17 points and Brooklyn Pierce added 16. The leading rebounder for Clayton was Brooklyn Pierce (9).

Clayton (3-5) visits Collinsville on Monday at noon. Summit (2-5) will host Parkway West on Monday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News