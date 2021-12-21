Recap: Clayton defeats Summit

Clayton defeated Summit 52-47 Tuesday at Summit.
Izzy Ross led Clayton with 17 points and Brooklyn Pierce added 16. The leading rebounder for Clayton was Brooklyn Pierce (9).
Clayton (3-5) visits Collinsville on Monday at noon. Summit (2-5) will host Parkway West on Monday at 4 p.m.
