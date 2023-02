Clayton fell behind visiting Gateway Legacy Christian 36-35 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 50-48 win Tuesday.

Stella Whitney led the way for Clayton with 21 points and Taylor Miller added 14.

Clayton (13-8) visits Notre Dame on Tuesday, February 14 at 6:30 p.m. Gateway Legacy Christian (13-12) goes on the road to play McKinley on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.