Recap: Clayton edges Visitation

Clayton edged visiting Visitation 52-50 Thursday.
Kate Restovich led the way for Visitation with 23 points.
Clayton (1-2) goes on the road to play Francis Howell Central on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Visitation (3-2) visits McCluer on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
