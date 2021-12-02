 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Clayton edges Visitation
0 comments

Recap: Clayton edges Visitation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Clayton edged visiting Visitation 52-50 Thursday.

Kate Restovich led the way for Visitation with 23 points.

Clayton (1-2) goes on the road to play Francis Howell Central on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Visitation (3-2) visits McCluer on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News