Recap: Clayton rolls past Seckman

Clayton rolled past visiting Seckman 63-35 Tuesday.

Abby Coe led Seckman with 18 points and Jamison Spreck added 11.

Clayton (12-9) will host Fox on Thursday at 6 p.m. Seckman (6-16) travels to Mehlville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

