Recap: Clayton triumphs over Seckman
Clayton cruised to a 65-32 win over Seckman Tuesday at Seckman.

Sara Larkin led Seckman with 10 points.

Clayton (10-11) plays at home against Oakville on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. Seckman (3-16) will host Mehlville on Thursday at 7 p.m.

