Recap: Clopton breezes by Winfield

Clopton breezed by visiting Winfield 56-36 Wednesday.
-
Oetting sisters face off in Francis Howell North's win over St. Charles
-
Girls basketball notebook: Breden makes tough choice to leave Jerseyville, start career at McKendree
-
Robinson comes up big down the stretch again to help Holt knock off Troy
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 5
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, Week 3
Poor free throw shooting did not help the Warriors. They hit only 10 of 21 while the Hawks made 23 of 33. Caragan Lockard was the leading scorer for Clopton with 22 points and Taylor Akers added 10.
Clopton (3-3) visits Monroe City on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Winfield (4-7) travels to Elsberry on Friday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.