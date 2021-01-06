 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Clopton breezes by Winfield
0 comments

Recap: Clopton breezes by Winfield

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Clopton breezed by visiting Winfield 56-36 Wednesday.

Poor free throw shooting did not help the Warriors. They hit only 10 of 21 while the Hawks made 23 of 33. Caragan Lockard was the leading scorer for Clopton with 22 points and Taylor Akers added 10.

Clopton (3-3) visits Monroe City on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Winfield (4-7) travels to Elsberry on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports