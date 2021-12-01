 Skip to main content
Recap: Clopton downs Bowling Green
Clopton downed visiting Bowling Green 55-46 Wednesday.

made 22 of 40. Shana Yates led Clopton with 21 points, while Skylar Parker finished with 13 and Braya Smith added 12. Kaylyn Charlton was the leading scorer for Bowling Green with 16 points and Grace Deters added 16.

Clopton (1-2) travels to Fulton on Friday at 6 p.m. Bowling Green (0-4) plays at Wellsville on Friday at 6 p.m.

