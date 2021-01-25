Recap: Clopton triumphs over Louisiana

Clopton triumphed over visiting Louisiana 58-21 Monday.
The Hawks hit 11 of 21 free throw attempts, while Louisiana made two of two. Caragan Lockard led Clopton with 20 points, while Taylor Akers finished with 13 and Madelyn Brune added 12. Emily Powell led the way for Louisiana with 8 points.
Clopton (5-4) hosts Silex on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Louisiana (0-4) will host Van-Far on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
