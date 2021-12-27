Recap: Collinsville beats Clayton

Talesha Gilmore had 16 points and 24 rebounds to lead Collinsville past visiting Clayton 60-44 Monday.
Also finishing in double figures for Collinsville was Megan Janson with 18 points. Izzy Ross was the leading scorer for Clayton with 18 points and Brooklyn Pierce added 13.
Collinsville (9-8) will host Pattonville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Clayton (3-6) hosts Lafayette on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
