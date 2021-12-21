Recap: Collinsville beats Granite City

Collinsville beat visiting Granite City 54-36 Tuesday.
Collinsville shot 53 percent (17 of 32) from the field, while Granite City shot 24 percent (12 of 50). Jenna Scheller was the leading scorer for Collinsville with 15 points. Emily Sykes led Granite City with 10 points. The leading rebounders for Collinsville were Talesha Gilmore (10) and Jenna Scheller (8). The leading rebounder for Granite City was Emily Sykes (12)
Collinsville (8-8) will host Clayton on Monday at noon. Granite City (6-5) plays at Notre Dame on Tuesday, December 28 at 3:30 p.m.
