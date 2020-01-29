Recap: Collinsville beats Hazelwood West

Collinsville beat visiting Hazelwood West 57-39 Wednesday.
The Kahoks shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Hazelwood West hit four of 11 3-pointers. Caite Knutson led Collinsville with 22 points, while Kristyn Mitchell finished with 11 and Astacia Bush added 10. Mykel Mathews led the way for Hazelwood West with 17 points and Jasmine Carter added 11. The leading rebounders for Collinsville were Astacia Bush (9) and Kristyn Mitchell (8). The leading rebounder for Hazelwood West was Na'Lani Williams (12)
Collinsville (12-10) hosts O'Fallon on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Hazelwood West (8-4) hosts Hazelwood East on Monday at 5:30 p.m.