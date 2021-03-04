 Skip to main content
Recap: Collinsville breezes by Granite City
Recap: Collinsville breezes by Granite City

Jenna Scheller notched 12 points and 10 rebounds to propel Collinsville over Granite City 52-32 Thursday at Granite City.

Collinsville shot 52 percent (12 of 23) from the field, while Granite City shot 27 percent (13 of 48). Also finishing in double figures for Collinsville was Ella Guerrero with 16 points. Kaylyn Wylie led the way for Granite City with 14 points.

Collinsville (4-9) plays at home against Edwardsville on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Granite City (0-7) goes on the road to play Cahokia on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

