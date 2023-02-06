Megan Janson had a game-high 25 points to lead Collinsville to a 55-48 win over visiting Jerseyville Monday.
Jerseyvilles turned the ball over nine times compared to Collinsvilles three. Also contributing to Collinsville's win were Jenna Scheller (9) and Ella Guerrero (8). Meredith Gray led Jerseyville with 23 points and Cate Breden added 12. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Talesha Gilmore (12). The leading rebounder for Jerseyville was Meredith Gray (10)
Collinsville (14-15) travels to O'Fallon on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Jerseyville (17-13) plays at Waterloo on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.