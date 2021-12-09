Recap: Collinsville gets by East St. Louis

Talesha Gilmore had 11 points and 17 rebounds to lead Collinsville over visiting East St. Louis 51-48 Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Collinsville were Ella Guerrero (16) and Megan Janson (11). Shakara McCline was the leading scorer for East St. Louis with 22 points and Jazmine Young added 11.

Collinsville (7-5) plays at Triad on Monday at 7:30 p.m. East St. Louis (2-4) plays at home against Alton Marquette on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.