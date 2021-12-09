 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Collinsville gets by East St. Louis
0 comments

Recap: Collinsville gets by East St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Talesha Gilmore had 11 points and 17 rebounds to lead Collinsville over visiting East St. Louis 51-48 Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Collinsville were Ella Guerrero (16) and Megan Janson (11). Shakara McCline was the leading scorer for East St. Louis with 22 points and Jazmine Young added 11.

Collinsville (7-5) plays at Triad on Monday at 7:30 p.m. East St. Louis (2-4) plays at home against Alton Marquette on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News