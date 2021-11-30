Recap: Collinsville handily defeats Jerseyville

Collinsville handily defeated Jerseyville 58-35 Tuesday at Jerseyville.
The Kahoks were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 13 shots. Ella Guerrero led Collinsville with 21 points, while Jenna Scheller finished with 19 and Megan Janson added 13.
Collinsville (5-2) travels to Belleville East on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Jerseyville (2-4) plays at home against Civic Memorial on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
