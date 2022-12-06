Recap: Collinsville topples Belleville West

The Kahoks shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 12 shots. Megan Janson led the way for Collinsville with 13 points and Jenna Scheller added 12. Keyara Baerga-Plumey led the way for Belleville West with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Talesha Gilmore (15).