Recap: Collinsville topples Belleville West

Collinsville toppled Belleville West 52-39 Tuesday at Belleville West.

The Kahoks shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 12 shots. Megan Janson led the way for Collinsville with 13 points and Jenna Scheller added 12. Keyara Baerga-Plumey led the way for Belleville West with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Collinsville was Talesha Gilmore (15).

Collinsville (4-3) travels to East St. Louis on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville West (0-6) travels to Webster Groves on Saturday at 4 p.m.

