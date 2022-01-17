Recap: Collinsville tops Hillsboro, Illinois

Jenna Scheller notched 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Collinsville past visiting Hillsboro, Illinois 54-42 Monday.
Also finishing in double figures for Collinsville was Megan Janson with 18 points. The other leading rebounder for Collinsville was Talesha Gilmore (11).
Collinsville (12-11) visits Belleville West on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Hillsboro, Illinois (6-6) plays at Carlyle on Monday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m.
