Recap: Collinsville tops Hillsboro, Illinois
Jenna Scheller notched 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Collinsville past visiting Hillsboro, Illinois 54-42 Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Collinsville was Megan Janson with 18 points. The other leading rebounder for Collinsville was Talesha Gilmore (11).

Collinsville (12-11) visits Belleville West on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Hillsboro, Illinois (6-6) plays at Carlyle on Monday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m.

