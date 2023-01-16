Recap: Columbia beats Granite City

Columbia beat Granite City 53-37 Monday at Granite City.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Warriors. Granite City could only hit on three of eight, while the Eagles made 13 of 21. Jordan Holten was the leading scorer for Columbia with 24 points and Karsen Jany added 20. Emily Sykes was the leading scorer for Granite City with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Granite City was Emily Sykes (18)
Columbia (15-7) hosts Dupo on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Granite City (4-13) plays at Freeburg on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.