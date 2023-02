Jordan Holten had 17 points and 18 rebounds to propel Columbia over visiting Triad 71-65 Monday.

The Eagles were seven of 14 (50 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Columbia were Karsen Jany (26) and Ava Langhans (15).

Columbia (18-10) goes on the road to play Roxana on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Triad (4-21) plays at home against Granite City on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.