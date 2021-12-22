Recap: Columbia downs Oakville

Columbia downed visiting Oakville 52-43 Wednesday.
-
Troy gets into holiday spirit with come-from-behind win over St. Dominic
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster’s Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury
-
Breese Central continues dominance with victory over Freeburg
-
Schmeink leads youthful Carlyle past Red Bud in Cahokia Conference showdown
-
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 4
The Eagles shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Karsen Jany was the leading scorer for Columbia with 22 points and Sam Schmuke added 16. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Taylor Holten (8).
Columbia (7-6) travels to Gibault on Monday at 1 p.m. Oakville (5-4) plays at home against Fox on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.