Recap: Columbia downs Oakville
Columbia downed visiting Oakville 52-43 Wednesday.

The Eagles shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 12 shots. Karsen Jany was the leading scorer for Columbia with 22 points and Sam Schmuke added 16. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Taylor Holten (8).

Columbia (7-6) travels to Gibault on Monday at 1 p.m. Oakville (5-4) plays at home against Fox on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.

