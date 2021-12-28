Recap: Columbia handily defeats Marissa

Columbia handily defeated Marissa 57-34 Tuesday at Red Bud.
Taylor Holten led the way for Columbia with 14 points and Jordan Holten added 13.
Columbia (9-6) visits Althoff on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Marissa (7-6) travels to Althoff at 6:30 p.m today.
