Recap: Columbia handily defeats Roxana
Recap: Columbia handily defeats Roxana

Columbia handily defeated Roxana 55-30 Monday at Roxana.

Karsen Jany led Columbia with 23 points.

Columbia (6-6) hosts Oakville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Roxana (2-7) plays at home against Waterloo on Monday, December 27 at 10:30 a.m.

News