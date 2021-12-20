Recap: Columbia handily defeats Roxana

Columbia handily defeated Roxana 55-30 Monday at Roxana.
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster's Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury
-
Marquette rallies from 19 down to knock off John Burroughs in Viz Tournament thriller
-
Eureka charges back to knock off Life For Life in OT at Visitation Tournament
-
Area girls basketball rankings, Week 3
-
Webster Groves uses tower power to roll past Kirkwood
Karsen Jany led Columbia with 23 points.
Columbia (6-6) hosts Oakville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Roxana (2-7) plays at home against Waterloo on Monday, December 27 at 10:30 a.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.