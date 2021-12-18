 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Columbia rolls past Gibault
0 comments

Recap: Columbia rolls past Gibault

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Karsen Jany notched 33 points and 11 rebounds to propel Columbia over visiting Gibault 69-41 Saturday.

The Eagles were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 19 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Columbia were Taylor Holten (12) and Jordan Holten (12). The other leading rebounder for Columbia was Jordan Holten (8).

Columbia (5-6) visits Roxana on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Gibault (5-7) hosts Wesclin on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News