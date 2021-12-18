Recap: Columbia rolls past Gibault

Karsen Jany notched 33 points and 11 rebounds to propel Columbia over visiting Gibault 69-41 Saturday.
The Eagles were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 19 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Columbia were Taylor Holten (12) and Jordan Holten (12). The other leading rebounder for Columbia was Jordan Holten (8).
Columbia (5-6) visits Roxana on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Gibault (5-7) hosts Wesclin on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.