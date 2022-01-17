 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Columbia rolls past Granite City
0 comments

Recap: Columbia rolls past Granite City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Columbia rolled past visiting Granite City 63-35 Monday.

Jordan Holten led Columbia with 13 points, while Alexa Hildebrand finished with 12 and Taylor Holten added 11. The leading rebounders for Columbia were Karsen Jany (13) and Jordan Holten (8).

Columbia (12-11) goes on the road to play Dupo on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Granite City (8-10) plays at Freeburg on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News