Recap: Columbia rolls past Granite City

Columbia rolled past visiting Granite City 63-35 Monday.
Jordan Holten led Columbia with 13 points, while Alexa Hildebrand finished with 12 and Taylor Holten added 11. The leading rebounders for Columbia were Karsen Jany (13) and Jordan Holten (8).
Columbia (12-11) goes on the road to play Dupo on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Granite City (8-10) plays at Freeburg on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
