Recap: Columbia slips past Wesclin

Columbia slipped past Wesclin 49-48 Thursday at Wesclin.
Taylor Holten led Columbia with 22 points and Karsen Jany added 13. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Taylor Holten (9).
Columbia (6-7) travels to Gibault on Saturday at 2 p.m. Wesclin (3-9) plays at Chester on Saturday at noon.
