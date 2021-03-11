 Skip to main content
Recap: Columbia slips past Wesclin
Columbia slipped past Wesclin 49-48 Thursday at Wesclin.

Taylor Holten led Columbia with 22 points and Karsen Jany added 13. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Taylor Holten (9).

Columbia (6-7) travels to Gibault on Saturday at 2 p.m. Wesclin (3-9) plays at Chester on Saturday at noon.

