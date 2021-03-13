 Skip to main content
Recap: Columbia topples Gibault
Columbia got double-doubles from Taylor Holten (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Ava Khoury (13 points, 10 rebounds) defeating Gibault 43-30 Saturday at Gibault.

Gibaults turned the ball over 10 times compared to Columbias six. Also finishing in double figures for Columbia was Karsen Jany with 11 points. Maddie Davis led Gibault with 14 points.

