Recap: Columbia tops Salem, Illinois

Columbia topped visiting Salem, Illinois 44-32 Thursday.
Jordan Holten led the way for Columbia with 14 points and Karsen Jany added 13.
Columbia (3-4) hosts New Athens on Monday at 6 p.m. Salem, Illinois (1-5) plays at home against Mascoutah on Saturday at 11 a.m.
