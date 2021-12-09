 Skip to main content
Recap: Columbia tops Salem, Illinois
Columbia topped visiting Salem, Illinois 44-32 Thursday.

Jordan Holten led the way for Columbia with 14 points and Karsen Jany added 13.

Columbia (3-4) hosts New Athens on Monday at 6 p.m. Salem, Illinois (1-5) plays at home against Mascoutah on Saturday at 11 a.m.

