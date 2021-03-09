 Skip to main content
Recap: Columbia triumphs over Carlyle
Recap: Columbia triumphs over Carlyle

Columbia cruised to a 53-22 win over Carlyle Tuesday at Carlyle.

Karsen Jany was the leading scorer for Columbia with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Ava Khoury (12).

Columbia (5-7) goes on the road to play Wesclin on Thursday at 6 p.m. Carlyle (5-8) hosts Steeleville on Thursday at 6 p.m.

