Recap: Columbia triumphs over Carlyle

Columbia cruised to a 53-22 win over Carlyle Tuesday at Carlyle.
Karsen Jany was the leading scorer for Columbia with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Columbia was Ava Khoury (12).
Columbia (5-7) goes on the road to play Wesclin on Thursday at 6 p.m. Carlyle (5-8) hosts Steeleville on Thursday at 6 p.m.
