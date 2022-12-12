 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Columbia triumphs over Valmeyer

Jordan Holten posted 15 points and 11 rebounds to propel Columbia past visiting Valmeyer 76-24 Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Columbia were Karsen Jany (20) and Sam Schmuke (13).

