Recap: Columbia triumphs over Wood River
Columbia triumphed over Wood River 61-13 Thursday at Wood River.

Karsen Jany led Columbia with 18 points, while Taylor Holten finished with 10 and Jordan Holten added 10. The leading rebounders for Columbia were Emily Holmes (9) and Jordan Holten (9).

Columbia (2-3) plays at Mascoutah on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Wood River (3-3) plays at Granite City on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

