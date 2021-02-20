Recap: Cor Jesu beats Lutheran South

Mallory Ronshausen notched 34 points and 10 rebounds to propel Cor Jesu past Lutheran South 60-44 Saturday at Lutheran South.
Lutheran South struggled handling the ball committing 21 turnovers. Cor Jesu turned the ball over eight times. Also finishing in double figures for Cor Jesu was Paige Dolrenry with 15 points. Emma Pawlitz was the leading scorer for Lutheran South with 11 points. The other leading rebounder for Cor Jesu was Sophia Newman (8).
Cor Jesu (12-11) hosts Nerinx Hall on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Lutheran South (14-8) travels to John Burroughs on Monday at 5 p.m.